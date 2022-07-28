One of the novelties of the Law Decree Tax Simplifications, thanks to an amendment approved in the Chamber, concerns incentives for urban two-wheelers. In fact, some resources have been remodeled, originally intended for carsin the direction of electric scooters.

The recovery of these new funds, in total 20 million euros, for electric mobility on two wheels, were drawn from incentives for the purchase of cars in the 21-60 g / km CO2 emission range. This is essentially the area occupied by the so-called plug-in hybrids. The latest round of state incentives has in fact decreed the failure of discounts for the less polluting groups, but between electric and hybrid on tap it was precisely the latter that generated the least interest.

The 20 million will therefore be diverted to those who want to buy electric scooters, tricycles and quadricycles. The new endowment will thus be added to the 15 million, on the other hand already sold out, which were intended for the purchase of scooters and two-wheeled vehicles. A due correction in progress that goes to reward a two-wheeler market that seems to take a better hit, face to face with global economic crises, compared to cars.