At least three people were injured, one of them hospitalized, after a wall collapsed at the Latin nightclub “Pachamama” in Paris, France.

The collapse of the wall was caused, according to firefightersby battery explosion of a scooter either electric skateboard.

The events occurred on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., where according to the authorities, the scooter was stored on one of the floors of the club.Pachamama”.

Behind the burst and the collapse of a wallthe authorities arrived at the discotheque Located in Place de la Bastille, a leisure area in the French capital.

Pachamama nightclub in Paris / IG: pachamamaparis

So far, two people have been reported injured with “minor bruises” and one more with deep cuts who had to be rushed to the hospital. Pitié-Salpêtrière HospitalHowever, they reported that he is “out of danger.”

Authorities remained at the scene where the owner of the scooter was questioned.

With information from the AFP agency