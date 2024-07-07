At least three people were injured, one of them hospitalized, after a wall collapsed at the Latin nightclub “Pachamama” in Paris, France.
The collapse of the wall was caused, according to firefightersby battery explosion of a scooter either electric skateboard.
The events occurred on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., where according to the authorities, the scooter was stored on one of the floors of the club.Pachamama”.
Behind the burst and the collapse of a wallthe authorities arrived at the discotheque Located in Place de la Bastille, a leisure area in the French capital.
So far, two people have been reported injured with “minor bruises” and one more with deep cuts who had to be rushed to the hospital. Pitié-Salpêtrière HospitalHowever, they reported that he is “out of danger.”
Authorities remained at the scene where the owner of the scooter was questioned.
With information from the AFP agency
