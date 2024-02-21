The Ajman Police General Command launched a traffic campaign under the slogan “Traffic Safety for Users of Electric Bicycles (Scooters),” which includes obligating the use of electric bicycles (scooters) in the lanes designated for them, obligating wearing a helmet for their drivers, not using dual headphones while driving, and not using or leaving the scooter. Electricity in a way that obstructs the movement of vehicles or pedestrians.

The campaign aims to provide a safe traffic environment for electric bike users, by educating them about the necessity of adhering to the instructions and guidelines necessary for traffic safety on the roads.

Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Khalifa bin Hindi, said that the launch of the campaign came in support of the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal, which is to create a safe traffic environment for users of electric bikes, by launching traffic initiatives and campaigns aimed at sending awareness messages to users of electric bikes. To ensure their safety on the roads, and urge them to adhere to the enforcement of traffic laws regarding driving such bicycles.

He added that the campaign calls for the use of electric bicycles (scooters) on the paths designated for them, with the obligation to wear a helmet, not to use dual headphones while driving, and not to use or leave the electric scooter in a way that constitutes an obstruction to the movement of vehicles or pedestrians. He explained that the campaign educates electric scooter users to leave a sufficient safe distance between them and other bikes and pedestrians, avoid driving in a way that poses a danger to the public or other users, install front and rear lights at night, and adhere to safety instructions, prevention requirements, and regulatory regulations for such vehicles in the emirates of the country.