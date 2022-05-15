The first ever winner of the brand new eSkootr championship (eSC) dedicated to electric scooters he was crowned after a series of hard-fought races in London. The Swiss driver Matis Neyroud (team PLYR: 1) took the lead at the start of the final and led all the scheduled laps by beating British driver Dan Brooks (Nico Roche Racing) by just seven tenths of a second. Together with them on the podium was the Indian driver Anish Shetty (Carlin).

All pilots competed on eSkootr S1-X powered by two 6 kW motors and capable of reaching speeds of over 100 km / h. The route of the first historic event of the championship, with 12 curves in total, was set up in the Printworks industrial area in Surrey Quays. With the track marked by an illuminated stretch inside the former largest printing house in Europe and a tortuous mix of curves outside the building, riders who come from a mix of sports such as freestyle, snowboard and motorcycle racing has given a show for all fans of the genre. Below you can see the highlights.

Swiss rider Matis Neyroud, the winner of the day, was put under pressure by motorcyclist Dan Brooks, who was able to reduce the gap from 2 seconds to a handful of tenths at the start of the eighth and final lap. “I used up a lot of the boost available in the quarter-finals, when I really didn’t need it, but luckily when I got to the final I still had 40 seconds“Said Neyroud happily after the race. “Coming into that last lap, my legs were really tired, but I held on. It was fortunate that we only ran eight laps because if we had done nine it would have been a different story. I will work hard to be more prepared for the next round“.

The next round will take place in Sion, Switzerland, in two weeks, again with the competition format consisting of heats, quarter-finals, semifinals and grand final.