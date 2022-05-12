The first World Championship of electric scooters, the newborn eSC (eSkootr Championship). On May 14th there will be the first race in London, in the United Kingdom, where there will be a lot of curiosity to see if the scooter races will actually be as exciting as has been proposed by the organizers.

One of the biggest registered names is Helbiz, a mobility operator present in Italy massively in large cities. Presented in world premiere at EICMA 2021, Helbiz S1-X is the scooter with which the company will compete in the championship, made available by eSC and customized with an excellent livery. Now even the Helbiz pilots have finally been selected and made official. The team will consist of two women, an element strongly desired by the company. It is about Sara Cabrini and Jordan Rand, with Jamiel Guarchadi single male pilot.

Sara Cabrini is Florentine and comes from the world of motorcycles. She was already passionate as a child, she at the age of 17 she decided to abandon all the other sports to which she had approached, to devote herself entirely to motorcycling, collecting successes. In 2009 she was awarded the second position in the Tuscan minibike championship; she the following year she was first classified in the Central-Italy minimoto Championship; in 2015 and 2017 she finished first at the Dodici Pollici Italian Cup Minigp; in 2021 she participated in the first championship on high wheels in the SS300 Women’s European Cup and was ranked fourth as “Best rookie of the year”. She is also the official tire tester for an Italian company, PMT Tires: another official supplier of the eSC championship.

Jordan Rand instead it comes from Colorado (USA). She has always been a great lover of sports, such as skiing and figure skating, as well as athletics. In New York she worked in the fashion world, with brands such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and V Magazine. Another passion is motorcycling.

Jamiel Guarchadi was born in Lugano. A great lover of adrenaline sports, he practices parkour, scooter, snowboard and roller freestyle, cliff jumping, skateboarding. The passion for the scooter began at an early age: already at a year and a half he tried his hand at the two-wheeled one and over the years he has never abandoned this passion, investing all the free time at his disposal at the skatepark, improving and perfecting his technique.

The racing scooter was designed, engineered and developed by YCOMa leading company of Motor Valley Italian, and comes with a frame made of aluminum and carbon fiber, while the aerodynamic parts, which define the design, are produced with a new completely recyclable natural fiber. The double electric motor on both wheels, for a total of 12kW, allows instant acceleration and adrenaline-fueled driving; 6.5-inch wheels and racing tires with different compounds allow lean angles of over 45 °.