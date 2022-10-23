thailand

A chain of tourists in Thailand fall along the road from Rawai to Kata in the south of the country. People aboard rented scooters found themselves in trouble on a slope due to the wet road. The video was posted on Facebook from the “Friends of Phuket” group. The images are accompanied by the caption explaining the reason for the accident: “This road (Rawai-Kata) is downhill, it is very steep and if it rains it becomes hyper slippery, I have collected dozens of foreigners who have fallen here and someone has made really bad. Don’t complicate your holiday life. Is it raining and the road is slippery? Go by taxi, you will use the scooter next time “. To write is Martino, an Italian guide of the island of Phuket, who offers tourist services and personalized trips who adds: “Foreigners and scooters for rent, you have to be careful! I am not against renting scooters but only if you have an international license and you know how to use ”



00:47