“True happiness is enjoying the present, without anxious dependence on the future”, Seneca said 20 centuries ago, “not to amuse ourselves with hopes or fears, but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is enough, since whoever is like that does not want nothing.” The phrase of the philosopher born in Roman Córdoba comes to mind for 42-year-old New Yorker Scooter Braun. So much so that, earlier this week, he himself shared it on his networks. Traveling by helicopter with friends, enjoying the last throes of August, the businessman raised the phrase to his Instagram In what seems like a last attempt to live with philosophy a complex time professionally, but also personally: the departure of his artist management company, and therefore of his life, of some of his most powerful represented, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel and, apparently, Ariana Grande too. His relationship with Justin Bieber, whose career he has managed for fifteen years, hangs by a thread. And all this while her archenemy, Taylor Swift, manages to fly like never before thanks to her multi-million dollar tour and her re-recorded records. These are dark hours for Braun.

Although his path was marked to be secondary in the stories of the rich and famous, Braun has achieved that status for himself. Raised in Queens by Jewish parents —his grandparents survived the Holocaust— and with four siblings, two of them adopted in Mozambique, Scott Samuel Braun always stood out as the class representative and, after going through college in Atlanta, for throwing parties every more brutal. So much so that, in the hip-hop scene of the city, he ended up organizing them for celebrities like Eminem or Jermaine Dupri, for whom he worked for four years. Fame beckons to fame and, when he flew solo, he became a manager for Usher (now his close friend, they go on vacation together) or Kanye West. In 2007, when he was 26 years old, he discovered in Youtube a 12-year-old Canadian boy with bangs singing like angels and decided to give him a chance among his clients. His name was Justin Bieber. The rest is history.

Until now, and as far as is known in all this convoluted history of crossed accusations and limited transparency, Braun continues to be Bieber’s representative, who always has him in mind in his thanks and his Instagram photos. However, a couple of weeks ago, several media specialized in entertainment in the US assured that the professional duo had decided to divide their paths. They denied it, but certain media such as Puck They continue to maintain that “there are lawyers involved”, that Bieber – who has not released music in 30 months and has canceled his tour due to illness – has “a new lawyer, agency and business agent” and that the artistic duo have not spoken to each other for months. People assures that the singer has been working on new songs for six months and that neither Braun nor his company, S.B.“have been present at only one recording session”.

Nothing is clear, but the one who does seem to have left the Braun club is Ariana Grande, who started with him in 2013 and left, for a few months, in 2016. The one from Florida has been working more as an actress for months, filming wickedthat as a singer: his last song is from October 2020. Media such as bill board either People they take their exit for granted. “He’s been friendly, but she’s already gotten over him. [a Braun] and she is excited about her new direction”, affirms a source close to the artist to People. “Yes, there are negotiations underway because of the contracts, but it has been her choice. It’s time for something new.”

Grande joins a trend that rapper J Balvin started in May by leaving SB, and that Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel continue these days. Yesterday, representatives of Carly Rae Jepsen, BabyJake and Asher Roth confirmed to the AP agency that these artists no longer work with Braun. Lovato started with him in 2019. “I couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited,” she said then, “thank you for believing in me.” “I feel, we feel, very honored, welcome to the family,” replied Braun, with whom he has released two hit albums; A third will arrive in September, a compilation of her greatest hits in a rock version. Menzel, Broadway star and the voice of Elsa in Frozenalso started with him in 2019, but she has been away from SB since January, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Braun’s career generates a lot of curiosity and some hatred. In recent years, he has become one of the most controversial characters in pop culture due to his confrontation with Taylor Swift, who in recent times has become one of the most powerful stars in the artistic world, with a tour of more than 100 concerts and a year and a half long that will generate one billion dollars. Swift, who began her career as a teenager, signed a leonine contract at the age of 15 that she decided to break in 2018, with 29 of her, to leave her initial company, Big Machine Records, and make the leap to Universal Music. Then Scott Borchetta, the owner of the company, also became the owner of all the masters of the artist, that is, of their songs and their copyrights, whether in the form of lyrics, recordings or videos. That is, everything she owned between 2006, when she released her first album, and 2017, with her sixth. She assumed that this could happen. What she never imagined is that she was not going to have the opportunity to buy that catalog and that, months later, Braun would take over Big Machine for 300 million dollars, about 265 million euros; half the value of that purchase was for Swift’s work.

The anger and pain shown by the artist were immense. In a long letter on the almost forgotten platform Tumblr, Swift cried because Braun kept everything, “the music that I wrote on the floor of my room and the videos that I dreamed of, that I paid for with my money, that I earned playing in bars, then in clubs, then in theaters, then in stadiums” . “Now Scooter has stripped me of the job of my entire life, which I have not been given the opportunity to buy. Basically, my musical legacy is about to be left in the hands of whoever wanted to dismantle it”, he claimed, accusing Braun of “incessant manipulative harassment for years”.

“When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I had to assume that I could end up selling them”, he acknowledged. “Not even in my worst nightmares did I imagine that the buyer would be Scooter. Every time Scott Borchetta has heard his name in my mouth, he was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing, they both knew it. To control a woman who wouldn’t want to associate with him. In perpetuity. That means forever.” The curl ended when Braun sold the artist’s catalog a year and a half later to the investment group Shamrock Capital for 405 million. He had cost her 140.

Neither Swift nor her fans forgive her. The artist delivered a harsh speech against him at the Billboard Woman of the Decade award ceremony in 2019, criticizing that music could be bought “as if it were a property or shoes.” “It happened to me without my approval, consultation or consent,” she claimed, accusing Braun of being “the definition of toxic masculinity privilege in the industry.” “People tell me: ‘But she’s always been nice to me…’. Of course it is. If you are in this room, you have something you need, ”she stated, without a hint of irony. After that, the one from Pennsylvania closed the cycle, left Braun out of it and decided to recover everything by re-recording those six albums in her own version, legal as of November 2020. She has three; fourth, 1989 (your year of birth), will be out in October. The first one is missing Taylor Swiftand the last one is missing, Reputation. He needs to recover his name; he needs to recover his reputation.

A few fans of the artist sometimes go further. On Braun’s Instagram profile, personal and with almost four million followers, there are dozens of comments on each photo, whatever is uploaded, from swifties furious attacking him. “You won’t have any music left to steal,” they write to him next to a sunset. The comments border on excess. In a photo of his daughter, with his back turned, this summer, there were those who wrote: “Are you going to steal his music too?” or “He’ll realize you’re a bad person.” He knows that hatred and, as his close circle has declared, he wants to shake it off. A few months ago he recognized, for the first time and in an exceptional way, that he was wrong when it came to managing the purchase of the masters of Swift and that it was, perhaps, “arrogant” in his approach.

But at Braun silence is the constant. Hermeticism is his maxim, also now, in this wave of abandonment of his represented from which there is no light. The protagonists confirm nothing, their circle is closed. Braun is even allowed to joke about it. “Newsflash: I no longer represent myself”, tweetedIronically, last Tuesday. Actually, in part, that is the question. That Braun is no longer the manager of all that artistry because he is no longer simply a manager.

It all goes back to when, in April 2021, he sold his company to the Korean group Hybe, specialized in k-pop; an operation for which he pocketed just over a billion dollars. The CEO of the company left three months later but it was this June when Braun became the president of the firm, valued at more than 11,200 million euros and with giants like the BTS group —now on an artistic break— among them. Some tasks that do not allow him to be so present in the races of his represented. “He has been leaving the world of artistic representation for years, that is the story,” say sources close to him in Variety.

Braun is no longer the same as in 2017 he was able to organize the One Love Manchester charity concert in a couple of weeks after the attack on an Ariana Grande recital, nor the one who set up an association to build schools, founded by his brother Adam. He is now a divorced businessman —from the mother of his three children, in 2021, after seven years of marriage— and with two houses: one in the Hollywood Hills of more than 18,000 meters that it cost him 65 million dollars Two years ago; and another in luxurious Montecito, two hours north of Los Angeles, with the Alhambra as inspiration and that he bought from Ellen DeGeneres for $36 million last year. They have swimming pools, cinemas, warehouses, patios. The bad thing is that he no longer has time for parties. Almost no artist friends that set them up.