La Spezia – There is a sentence by Leonardo Semplici that perfectly describes the atmosphere in the city, waiting for the decisive match against Turin: “The stadium will be sold out again and this makes me very happy”. The awareness of having an entire population nearby, on the other hand, can only encourage you in view of the last battle in front of your audience.

Lo Spezia arrives at the peak between two wings of scooters: many cheers for the team



Today Spezia, hungry for salvation, hosts Turin on the penultimate, decisive day of the championship. A win would be equivalent to standing a foot and a half on the dock. Draw or defeat, on the contrary, would condemn Semplici’s men to the feat on the field of Europa League finalist Roma, probably also having to look at the results of other fields. Therefore, registering the file at the Peak, pending a signature that could arrive at the bad parade next Sunday, is essential.

Just as it is all rowing in the same direction, starting with cheering. Once again, the eagle supporters have shown that they are there, that they want to fight alongside Gyasi and his companions for the most difficult salvation since the whites sailed in Serie A. The stadium has been sold out for days. And the Curva Ferrovia, the beating heart of the system, has once again organized various initiatives.

Primarily, the “scooterata” will be re-proposed. The appointment for mopeds is at 13 at the Piccolo Faro in viale Italia. “We invite everyone to participate with torches, smoke bombs, scarves and flags to once again lead the team to victory. – reads the Curva Facebook page – Let’s color our city, let’s still demonstrate what it means to be from La Spezia. We are all wearing a white shirt which will be used inside the stadium to recreate that wall which has always frightened the opponents”. For those who are on foot, however, the meeting point will be in viale Garibaldi at 1.15 pm.

But that is not all. Once the coach was accompanied to the Alberto Picco stadium, the Spezia fans thought of something that could give the team a boost even during the match. Pay attention, therefore, to the fifth minute of the game. Then “waiting for the indications of the Curva Ferrovia, all those present in our sectors” will have to throw “on scarves, flags and banners” and together sing the hymn O’ Bela Spesa. “One more reason – concludes the note – to come to the stadium with something black and white to color the stands and make this show possible”.