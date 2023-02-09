The phenomenon of scooters in the last three years he has revolutionized the mobility between lights and the many shadows. By now the accidents are daily as well as episodes of chronicle controversial, such as the one starring a man traveling to 100 km/h ring road of Astiin Piedmont.

Scooter at 100 km/h on the ring road

A scooter, probably rigged, whizzed by at 100 km/h on the ring road of Asti, in Piedmont. On board was a man, to be exact a rider who works for a company food delivery. At that moment, however, he was not at work and contacted by Repubblica gave reasons for his stuntwith boredom: “But I wasn’t working at the time, I decided to take a ride on the ring road because I was bored – tells – I had no orders to deliver at that time, also because with the ring road it would have taken me longer”.

Scooter at 100 km/h on the ring road VIDEO

The video video was also shared from the page of theRoad Victims Family Association: “As well as throwing out the worst epithets towards those who so casually put their own lives and the lives of others at risk, we ask ourselves: where are the controls?”

