Raymond van Barneveld won the squatter against Michael van Gerwen at the European Darts Matchplay on Saturday evening. The 56-year-old Hagenaar won for the first time ever on the European Tour of Van Gerwen, who made his comeback after dental surgery. An unleashed Gian van Veen and Dirk van Duijvenbode also reached the third round in Trier, Germany.

