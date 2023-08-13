Fines were handed out for the first time in Utrecht for the use of hard drugs. With the new ban, the municipality and police want to curb the major nuisance in the park near the Stadsschouwburg. The measure helps, but addicts are now hanging in other places in the area.
Mathijs Steinberger, Richard Hoving
Latest update:
8/13/23, 6:59 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Scoop #Utrecht #issues #fines #drug #nuisance #addicts #park
Leave a Reply