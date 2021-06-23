We will have a crossover that nobody expected but that maybe the fans will appreciate. Warner Bros. released the trailer for a new animated film where we will see Scooby Doo Y Courage the Cowardly Dog working together for the first time.

From what we can see in the trailer for ‘Straight out of nowhere: Scooby Doo! meets Courage the Cowardly Dog‘the pair of dogs, along with the boys from Mystery Inc. and the owners of courage, Justo and Muriel. They will be facing a kind of giant insects.

What’s new, Scooby Doo?

According to the official synopsis: ‘The pair of canine colleagues find a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, the hometown of Courage and their owners. Which puts them on the trail of a monstrous giant cicada and its winged warriors‘.

Scooby has been active over the years with various movies and different animated reboots. Even HBO Max is already working on an adaptation focused on its human characters, specifically on Velma. Although in this new series it will not appear Scooby Doo, the fact that it deals with his companions makes the character continue to be valid, many even complained about his absence.

For its part, Courage the Cowardly Dog, he hadn’t appeared in almost anything since his animated series came to an end in 2002. In fact, the last time we saw him was in 2014 with a CGI animation special called ‘The fog of Courage‘. Although there have been talks for years to create a revival, nothing has materialized despite the popularity of the character.

Perhaps this film will serve to give a boost to both characters, especially to Courage. Maybe if it goes well and the new generations accept it, we will finally see a revival of the little cowardly dog ​​or at least some other movies along with Scooby Doo. After all, their themes are similar.

The film will be released on September 14, 2021, on dvd and digital, there was no mention of a blu-ray format. Are you going to be one of those who watch the crossover from day one?

