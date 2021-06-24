Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog have been iconic characters among animated series. With their fans waiting to find out more about their stories, it has been revealed that they will be starring in a new movie together.

Warner Bros reported that Straight outta nowhere will hit digital and DVD on September 14th. However, to keep all fans excited, the production company released a preview of what will happen in this meeting. Plot clues and a nostalgic art style are seen in the film’s trailer.

In the images we see the return of Mystery Inc, who are now in Kansas, where Courage and its owners Muriel and Justo live. The group of researchers will arrive to look for a strange object and fight against some terrifying insects.

Scooby-Doo Synopsis: Straight Outta Nowhere

The comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, the favorite dog for solving mysteries, first teams up with Courage the Cowardly Dog. Canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere and call Fred, Vilma, Daphne, and Shaggy to find out what’s going on.

Can Courage and Scooby overcome their nervousness and defeat the army of monstrous insects that are about to attack Earth and cause it to disappear?

Straight outta nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will be released directly to digital, DVD and Blu-Ray on September 14. The physical story will be sold in Canada and the United States at a price of $ 14.99 and will include 3 classic Scooby-Doo! Episodes:

Scooby Doo, where are you! Decoy for a dognapper

The Scooby Doo / Dynomutt hour, the gruesome game of the gator ghoul

The Scooby-Doo / Dynomutt Hour, chiller diller movie thriller