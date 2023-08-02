The four male members of the Amsterdam Student Corps (ASC) who called women names like ‘whore’ and ‘sperm bucket’ during a dinner will not be prosecuted for this. The Public Prosecution Service dismisses the reports because there is no question of a criminal offense. “Although standards of decency have been exceeded, that does not make it punishable,” the OM reports. Mayor Femke Halsema previously called the statements a call for violence.

#Scolding #woman #speech #sperm #bucket #punishable #members #student #corps #prosecuted