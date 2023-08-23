Things are not good at all inside America. The draw against Atlas exposed many of the shortcomings that the squad has today in terms of football, but as if that were not enough, the friction that exists at the dressing room level was also evident, because as we have informed you in 90min, After the end of the game on Sunday, there was a clash between 4 players from the capital of the country and in it, André Jardine did not have much control of the situation, nor of the clash of egos.
More news about America
The reality is that the sports area is not at all satisfied with the level of play that is being shown with the ball and the external noise that is being generated is not to the liking of Santiago Baños, who, imitating the formula of Emilio Azcárraga, was present at the club’s facilities this Tuesday to raise a call to attention to the squad and to Jardine himself.
Santiago took advantage of the visit to remind all the players and the coach on duty that the requirement is clear, win the Liga MX yes or yes and that if this goal is not met, more than one head will roll. In addition, he asked the squad for more personality on the field, especially two players, Israel and Salvador Reyes, who reminded them that the club paid many millions of dollars for their signings and that they must start to make a difference, since both are happening at night, but not now, but since his arrival at the club.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Scolding #América #board #squad #noted #players
Leave a Reply