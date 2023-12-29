Scolding a passerby for a dog without a leash: elderly man brutally beaten in the center of Florence

He had scolded a man for not keeping his dog on a leash. He was brutally beaten and left on the ground. A 70-year-old man was rescued by passers-by after being attacked and beaten in Florence, in the historic centre. The incident occurred at 1pm on Wednesday 27 December, in the Santa Croce area.

A video published by La Nazione shows the elderly man walking along Via de' Bentaccordi: a man dressed in a green jacket comes towards him and chases him and throws him against a wall. Then he continues to hit him on the ground, repeatedly kicking and punching him. After a few moments, some passers-by intervene and call 118, while the attacker runs away, leaving the pensioner on the ground. What triggered the man's fury was a simple rebuke from the 70-year-old who asked him to keep the dog on a leash because it was dangerous. The aggressor now risks a charge for aggravated bodily harm, if there is a complaint from the victim.

Meanwhile, the police are examining the surveillance cameras of Palazzo Vecchio

to find clues that could lead to the identification of the man. the military are also trying to reconstruct the exact escape route, to possibly be able to trace the license plate of his car.