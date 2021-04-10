Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Many football experts and fans are eager to see Lionel Messi, the Barcelona player, and Brazilian Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain player, playing together in one club, just as they were when they joined Barcelona for 4 years, but because it is difficult to happen again in « Barça », where the“ Blaugrana ”management is unable to buy back Neymar due to the difficult financial conditions that the“ Catalan ”club is going through. The veteran Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led the“ Samba ”to winning the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, sees There is a chance that this could happen at Saint-Germain, who can buy Messi from Barcelona and solve Barca’s financial problems.

Since Messi has not yet decided the issue of his survival or departure, and postpones his decision until the end of the season, Scolari suggested that he hasten to sign Saint Germain to play alongside Neymar and restore their old glories with “Barca”.

Scolari added, in a telephone interview with Argentine Radio “Superdeportivo”, saying: I hope to see Messi and Neymar play again with one team shirt, and he welcomed that to be in Saint Germain.

Scolari continued, saying: Neymar and Messi complement each other, and form an understanding bilateral unmatched in any other team, indicating that Messi can play alongside Neymar for another two or three years.

The international Goal site, in its French version, stated that Scolari’s statements would not appeal to the fans of “Barca” at all, but rather came to the liking of the fans of the Parisian club. Scolari knows Neymar well, because he coached him for two seasons when he was coach of the “Samba” national team from 2012 to 2014.

It is noteworthy that Neymar and Messi starred together over 4 seasons in the Barcelona shirt, and together with Uruguayan Luis Suarez, they formed a terrifying trio bearing the title “MSN”, and the three contributed to the scoring of 394 goals, which is equivalent to more than half of what the team scored during that period, “614 goals.” .