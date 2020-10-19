Big news has come to light amid the tension over the LAC for the past five months, in this time when relations with China and Pakistan are poor, PM Narendra Modi may meet the Supreme Power Leaders of both countries and this The SCO Summit will be the stage of the meeting. Where PM Modi can meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan. Explain that Russia will host this conference, which is proposed on 10 November.In fact, SCO is an important platform for India to focus its attention on security and other political issues as well as speaking on issues like terrorism. With this, India can also talk to all countries to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity in any of its connectivity initiatives. It will be interesting to see that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be face to face for the first time at the November 10 summit.

Russia refused to talk about the Middle East

The 2 countries are expected to hold another round of military talks this week for border disputes and de-escalation, although there have been no signs of success despite 7 such meetings over the past few months. Strongly refuting that it is seeking to mediate the Sino-Indian dispute, Russia has maintained that the SCO Forum can always be used by member states to build mutual trust and confidence. However, Indian Prime Minister PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be face to face. However, the meeting of the two will be virtual through video conferencing.

PM will surround Pakistan on the issue of terrorism

At the same time, PM Modi with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan can once again intensify the attack to spread terrorism across the border. Significantly, India itself has to host a government meeting of SCO heads in late November. While the government has already said that it will invite Imran Khan for the meeting, the government is yet to decide whether the meeting will be held physically. At the November 10 summit, Modi will also underline India’s support in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.