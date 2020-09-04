India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow, amidst the ongoing military confrontation on the north and northeast border with China. During this, he has given a strong message to China in gestures. Singh has clearly said that it is necessary to end the aggressive attitude for regional stability peace. During this, he also said that India condemns terrorism and also those who support it.Taking a dig at China’s intensifying military activities in recent times, Rajnath clearly stated that an atmosphere of trust, non-aggression and sensitivity towards each other is important for the peace, stability and security of the SCO region. He said that it is a big decision to adopt anti-terror mechanism to deal with extremist propaganda and to eliminate radicalism.

Border dispute between India and China

Explain that China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has requested a meeting with India. According to information received from sources, China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has sought time for a meeting with his counterpart India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. However, so far no response has been given from India. The border dispute between the two countries started deepening in May, after which the armies of the two countries came face to face twice in June and August. In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clash, while China is still hiding its casualties.

Pakistan is also surrounded

Singh also said that we need institutional capacity to deal with traditional and non-traditional threats, terrorism, drug trafficking and crimes between nations. At the same time, circling Pakistan, Rajnath said, ‘As you know, India condemns terrorism in all its ways and also those who support it.’ Pakistan has been gritty enough to fail to stop terrorism from flourishing on its soil on the international stage.

Concern over Afghanistan

During the meeting, Singh said, ‘I want to assure that India is committed to the development of global security. It will be transparent, open, inclusive to all, based on rules and with the values ​​of international law. ‘ The Defense Minister also expressed concern over the current situation in Afghanistan and said that India will continue to support the people and government of Afghanistan towards the Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace process. He also expressed concern about the situation in the Gulf countries (Persian Gulf) region.

