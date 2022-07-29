Western countries have unleashed an all-out hybrid war against Russia, which is beginning to “overlap” on China. This statement was made on July 29 by the Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Grigory Logvinov.

“The rapid growth of confrontational tendencies in international life involuntarily brings to mind the old English saying “and the pen will be your sword”. Now it has become completely obvious that information technologies have received direct military use, and the media space has turned into springboards and battlefields… A total hybrid war has been unleashed against one of the founding states of the SCO, against Russia, which is already beginning to “overlap” on China, ”Logvinov quotes “RIA News”.

Logvinov also added that the SCO has been the target of hostile comments in the Western media since its inception, and over the past two decades, the West’s antagonism towards the SCO has only intensified. “Gazeta.Ru”.

On July 26, Bloomberg reported that U.S. Republican senators introduced a bill that would impose penalties on any organization that insures or registers tankers, or transports oil or liquefied natural gas from Russia to China.

The next day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed dissatisfaction with the initiative of the senators and said that China was categorically against unilateral sanctions by the West.

On July 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking to representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Addis Ababa, warned that the West could impose sanctions against China without any hesitation.

On July 19, the Chinese newspaper South China Morning Post reacted to the words of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who threatened China with sanctions in case of support for Russia. The publication wrote that US imperial maneuvers could play a cruel joke on them.

On July 18, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Beijing would not be able to avoid consequences if any assistance was provided to the Russian side.

Prior to this, on July 13, Joe Inge Bekkevold, Senior China Fellow at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies, told Foreign Policy for Foreign Policy that NATO will have to work hard in the coming years to redistribute forces to put pressure on both Russia and China.