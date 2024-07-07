SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) vs WEF (World Economic Forum): The New Challenge? The Comment

A match in the format of SCO plus. The forum is attended by leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countriesi Heads of delegations of observer states and dialogue partners of the SCOi heads of international organizations (UN, EEC, Islamic Food Security Organization, CSTO, Organization for Economic Cooperation, CICA and CIS) and guests of the Kazakh presidency. The Russian delegation The meeting includes Foreign Minister S. Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister A. I. Overchuk, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Presidential Press Secretary D. Peskov and Presidential Adjutant Yuri Ushakov. The theme of the meeting in the SCO Plus format is “Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development”.

The agenda includes issues of cooperation between the Organization and invited countries on international and regional issues. President Putin said during the meeting in the SCO plus format: “I think that the interest in the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is connected, first of all, with the fact that the fundamental values ​​and ideals of our association – the commitment to pursuing a sovereign and independent politics and at the same time the desire to seek, together with other countries, collective solutions to problems – are shared by many in the world“.[…]”It is obvious to everyone that the SCO is one of the largest and most authoritative regional organizations today. Almost half of the planet’s population lives in its member countries, about a quarter of the world’s gross product is created, a powerful intellectual and technological potential is concentrated, and a significant part of the world’s natural resources are concentrated. The active participation of the SCO in multilateral cooperation in various fields is especially in demand in the current difficult international situation, when fundamental transformations in politics and economics have indeed emerged.” “The world is becoming truly multipolar.

And more and more states are ready to defend their legitimate rights and interests in the most resolute way. New centers of power are emerging, and among them the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being formed.“. One could see the SCO as a sort of counterpart to the WEF, which could also take advantage of the serious legal problems of its leader Klaus Schwab to gain a greater practical impact in the global management of many issues, in the economic, technological, research, logistics, etc. Analyst Leonid Slutsky noted that the processes of de-dollarization of the world and the weakening of Western hegemony are becoming irreversible. And this was confirmed once again and very eloquently by the SCO summit in Astana.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, like BRICS, is becoming another independent “center of gravity” and the development of multipolar formats. The SCO has always supported and continues to support a just world order based on generally accepted norms of international law and multilateralism with the coordinating role of the United Nations. And, of course, for the respect of the principles of indivisible common security. First of all, the economic potential of cooperation is growing and intensifying, and trade turnover between the SCO states is increasing.

And, understandably, the question arises not only of switching to payments in national currencies (their share in the first 4 months of 2024 in Russia exceeded 92%) but also of creating its own settlement and payment mechanism. This will reduce the dollar dependence and will further weaken sanctions imposed by the collective West. “We believe that in the 21st century it is imperative to build genuine and indivisible global security,” Lukashenko said in his speech at the summit. The bloc represents about 40% of the world’s population, and, the Belarusian president said, “the countries of the global majority should take the lead since the self-centered and selfish West has failed to do so.”

At the SCO meeting, Putin also made a proposal for peace with Ukraine. He said that “the Istanbul agreements can still be used as a basis for peace negotiations to end the conflict with Ukraine.”

These agreements were signed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, which means that, apparently, they were good enough for Ukraine. The Istanbul agreements remain on the “table” and “can be used as a basis for the continuation of the agreements in these negotiations”. The impression is that every proposal coming from the SCO, Hungary, BRICS +, the Vatican, is not taken into consideration, in Washington and Brussels, as well as in Kiev because they are considered forms of defeat for the Western Bloc. But it is necessary to get out of the impasse, in a dignified manner for all, in order to avoid the catastrophe of global nuclear war, marginalizing those who would propose it as a solution, because it would be madness that would see everyone lose.

Multipolarity is a reality, to which the United States must resign itself and actively cooperate. The long-lasting conflict of attrition is only a harbinger of death, suffering, hunger and abuse. It will enrich the weapons factories, but certainly not humanity. Our civilization has never had these principles. If, on the other hand, the great Russian philosopher Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky was right, who in “Crime and Punishment” wrote: “the degree of civilization of a society is measured by its prisons”, we are probably not realizing how barbaric and brutal we are becoming, cynical and pompous worshippers of the Golden Calf, to whom history has taught nothing.