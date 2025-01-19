Scleroderma or generalized sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the skin to thicken and harden due to the abnormal growth of connective tissue, the substance that gives shape to tissues and keeps them strong. Inflammation and scarring in various parts of the body can affect, especially the skin, but it can also cause swelling or pain in the muscles and joints and influence other organs such as lungs, kidneys and heart. It is a rare pathology, but it usually affects women more than men. Most cases develop between the ages of 30 and 50 and can have a high impact on self-esteem.

Causes of scleroderma

Unknown

The causes of scleroderma are unknown. Hereditary factors seem to play a role, but it is suggested that exposure to some chemicals could contribute. In any case, more research is still needed to clarify its origin and development.

The two main types of scleroderma are:

– Localized scleroderma, in general, affects only the skin, generating discolored spots called morphea; and stripes of thick, hard skin on the arms and legs called linear scleroderma. If this last presentation appears on the face and forehead, it is scleroderma en sablazo or coup de sabre.

– Systemic scleroderma, which is the most serious form. It involves the skin, muscles, joints, blood vessels, lungs, kidneys, heart and other organs. It has two subtypes:

– CREST syndrome or limited cutaneous systemic sclerosis because the thickening and tightness of the skin is on the fingers and hands. Raynaud’s phenomenon is associated with the formation of calcified nodules under the skin, problems with the movement of the esophagus and dilated blood vessels in the skin (telangiectasias).

– Diffuse cutaneous systemic scleroderma because the thickening and tightness of the skin usually extends from the hands to the top of the wrists but can also affect the lungs, kidneys and gastrointestinal tract.

Symptoms of scleroderma

Swelling, thickening, and hardening of the skin

Symptoms of scleroderma include:

– Patches of hard and tense skin.

– Calcium deposits in the skin and other areas.

– Hair loss.

– Lighter or darker skin than normal.

– Exaggerated reaction to cold temperatures in the fingers and toes.

– Pain and numbness in the feet.

– Pain and color changes in the fingers and toes.

– Raynaud’s phenomenon with the formation of calcified nodules under the skin.

– Gastroesophageal reflux.

– Diarrhea, constipation or problems controlling stool.

– Hypertension due to kidney problems.

– Problems absorbing nutrients due to mobility problems of the intestinal muscles.

– Difficulty breathing.

– Pain in the joints.

– Interstitial lung disease that produces scarring in the lung tissue.

– Pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Diagnosis of scleroderma

Examination, analyzes and other tests

The rheumatologist will perform a physical examination that, among other details, will include whether narrowing or thickening of the skin is detected on the fingers and toes, on the face, or elsewhere on the body. He or she may look for abnormalities in blood vessels that can be seen through the skin and will scan the lungs, heart, and abdomen. He or she will also check blood pressure and may order a complete blood count and tests for antinuclear antibodies, scleroderma antibodies, erythrocyte sedimentation rate, rheumatoid factor, and metabolic factors.

X-rays may also be performed to detect bone abnormalities, computed tomography (CT) to observe differences in skin temperature between the lesion and normal tissue, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound to evaluate soft tissue.

Scleroderma treatment and medication

It has no cure

Scleroderma does not have a specific treatment but some forms of the disease already have quite effective treatments. Raynaud’s phenomenon can be treated with calcium antagonists, heartburn with antacids and proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole, for kidney disease angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are usually prescribed, and muscle pain is alleviated with anti-inflammatories.

Prevention of scleroderma

It cannot be prevented but its effects can be alleviated.

Patients with scleroderma have to keep their entire body warm, especially their fingers and toes, and protect them from injuries and chafing. It is important to improve blood circulation and promote muscle and joint flexibility through exercise.

You must avoid:

– Tobacco because nicotine favors the contraction of blood vessels.

– Foods that cause heartburn or gas.

It is recommended:

– Eat dinner early and lightly.

– Keep the skin very hydrated.

– Sleep with your head elevated to avoid stomach reflux.

– Protect your hands from the cold with gloves, even when using the freezer in summer.

– Protect face and head.

– Rest well.

– Try to lead a normal life and find support from friends and family.

– Seek therapeutic and psychological support in the face of the emotional tension of suffering from a chronic illness that can also cause self-esteem problems and feelings of self-rejection.