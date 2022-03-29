Mexico.- Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will propose to eliminate the prohibition of former public servants from working for private companies for 10 years after leaving office.

The project was presented by the minister to her colleagues in the plenary of the SCJN, with which it seeks to annul the prohibition found in the Republican Austerity Law promoted by the AMLO government, which was challenged by opposition senators since 2019 as part of the unconstitutionality action 139/2019.

Norma Pineapple maintains that the measure that prevents former public servants from working in companies that they have regulated or supervised for a period of 10 years, restricts freedom of work disproportionately.

“The contested rule disproportionately restricts freedom of work, since the 10-year duration of the ban on working in private companies that former officials have regulated, supervised or in respect of which they have had privileged information, goes beyond what is reasonable to protect the purposes pursued by the measure,” the document states.

Specifically, the minister of the Supreme Court states that the article 24 of the challenged rule is unconstitutionalbecause although the measure may be justified, the 10-year period it establishes is disproportionate, since it violates the principle of limitation, so it may well be applied for a shorter period.

“The intensity of the restriction to the right to work is not proportional to the degree of realization that can be expected from the end pursued by the normal, since although it is necessary, it can achieve the purpose by affecting the fundamental right with less intensity, that is, a prohibition in force for a shorter time to protect that purpose,” he said.

The project presented by the minister was published on Monday, March 28, 2022 through the website of the Supreme Court, which plans to hold the debate on the proposal on April 4.

The support of at least eight SCJN ministers is needed to eliminate the ban on former public officials from the Republican Austerity Law.

It should be remembered that last February this measure was declared unconstitutional by a judge, however, the resolution only benefited the person who requested the protection, since it was a trial of guarantees.