Within the framework of the national dialogues on constitutional reforms to the Judiciary At the request of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) expressed their positions on the topic “What Judicial Branch do we have? What Judicial Branch do we want?”

The Chief Justice of the SCJN, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, emphasized that this exercise represents a unique opportunity to reflect and debate issues of national importance that involve all the powers of the Union.

He stressed that justice in Mexico is not a monopoly of the judiciary, and that thinking about reform implies rethinking its role as a cornerstone for maintaining peace and social cohesion. “Let us be critical of justice in Mexico, reality does not allow us to have any other attitude,” he said.

The ministers discussed various aspects of the reform, from the selection of judges and magistrates to transparency and accountability.

The Minister Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo defended the judicial career and competitive examinations as appropriate mechanisms for selection, while the minister Lenia Batres Guadarrama proposed limiting the powers of the Judiciary to prevent the invasion of powers.

The minister Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá warned about the risks of the direct popular election of judges, while Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa supported it as a way to regain citizen trust. Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena advocated strengthening the current meritocratic system, while Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán called for a deep and considered study of the reform.

An independent, professional and people-friendly judiciary

In their speeches, the ministers Loretta Ortiz Ahlf and Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat emphasized the importance of objective and transparent criteria in the selection of judgesas well as addressing the needs of prosecutors, ombudsmen and human rights commissions.

Minister Luis María Aguilar Morales highlighted the relevance of a true judicial career that guarantees the independence of judges and their service to the people.

The ministers of the SCJN agreed on the need for an open, responsible and respectful dialogue to build a Stronger Judiciary, independent, professional and close to people. They recognized that although there are areas of opportunity, federal justice also has strengths that must be preserved.

The reflections and proposals expressed in these national dialogues will be valuable input for the analysis and discussion of the constitutional reform of the Judiciary.

The final objective: achieve a justice system that responds to the needs and demands of Mexican society, guaranteeing access to prompt, impartial and quality justice for all.