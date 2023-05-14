Nine of the eleven ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) voted for cancelin its entirety, the first part of plan B in electoral matters promoted by President López Obrador; for considering that there were clear violations of the legislative process.

This first part, which suffered a reversal, consists of annulling the modifications made to the General Law of Social Communication (LGCS) and the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities (LGRA), where the rapporteur minister, Alberto Pérez Dayán argued that in the approval of these two laws violated constitutional articles 71 and 72. They tried to legalize campaigning from the government with public resources, from our taxes, which by the way, all the corcholatas of morena are already shamelessly doing.

Tremendous tantrum starred the tenant of the National Palace, in the same scenario in which he misinforms Mexicans daily: his morning.

Invaded by anger and resentment, which already characterize him, detaching himself entirely from the presidential investiture, asks his party to vote en bloc, to have a qualified majoritythat is a crime and must be punished, López Obrador, on top of this, has the shamelessness to say that he is already preparing a plan C and will present one more proposal, with which he intends that the ministers of the Supreme Court be elected by the citizen vote, as established in the 1957 Constitution, when there was no division of powers, but what did exist was re-election.

cynically, this government of 4Ta. declares himself an enemy of the INE, of the institutions that ask for transparency, of the judges and of all those organizations that, after years of citizen struggle, obtained autonomy and that, for this very reason, cannot be completely available to them. He is already desperately seeking to ensure power to his successor or successor and leave in his chair whoever he only decides.

He violates his opponents on a daily basis and he did so with the President and the ministers of the SCJN whom he even publicly intimidated since his morning to try to “make them part of his team.”

It is necessary to sincerely thank and acknowledge the nine ministers who voted in favor of Mexico, to enforce the Constitution: Alberto Pérez Dayán, Ana Margarita Ríos Farjat, Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá, Luis María Aguilar Morales, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo, Javier Laynez Potisek, even Arturo Zaldívar and of course the Minister President Norma Lucía Piña Hernández. Without wishing to offend, it is also necessary to mention those who continue to be unconditional of a single man intoxicated with power, who voted against annulling these reforms, against Mexico and our Constitution: Yazmín Esquivel and Loretta Ortíz, who ended up burying what little professional prestige they had left.

The annulment of this first part of the electoral plan B It is the clear sign that #PodemosGanar to Mexico, we can rescue it from the attempted dictatorship and return to Mexicans freedom, democracy, respect for our Constitution, institutions, the rule of law and the division of powers, that they want to take away from us.

The time has come for you to decide: which side are you on, freedom or dictatorship?

I invite you to make a #BravePact in Sinaloa, where we fight for reconciliation, true unity and go to the revolutionary action of proposals, which allows us to defend and rebuild our Country. Mexico needs you: Pull it?

