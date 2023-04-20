The supreme court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) made a decision this Wednesday, April 19, on the constitutional controversy promoted by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in relation to cut and adjust in your budget this year for a total of 4 thousand 475 million 501 thousand 178 pesos.

The SCJN admitted the INE claimalthough the investigating minister refused to grant the suspension of the requested act.

According to the courts of the highest court, it has been notified that “the claim is admitted for processing, without prejudice to the grounds of inadmissibility that may be reliably noted at the time of issuing the sentence.”

In the matter that was assigned number 14/2023, the electoral body claims two points: first, it complains about the allocation of an insufficient budget for its tasks in 2023, which amounts to 20 thousand 221 million 367 thousand 571 pesos .

Secondly, the reduction of the 4 thousand 475 million 501 pesos is claimed, in the budget prepared and approved in the Chamber of Deputies.

In the acceptance for processing, it is indicated that the INE must exercise the budget, while the members of the Court decide if the reduction of the budget is constitutional or not.

It is worth clarifying that the admission of the dispute does not prejudge its origin, so the Court must analyze whether the claim is admissible before making a decision.