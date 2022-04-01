Mexico City.- The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) admitted on Thursday appeal of unconstitutionality against of the decree of authentic interpretation of “Government Propaganda” concept, that allows public servants to promote the revocation of mandate.

The request was presented by the legislators of the PAN, PRI and PRD of the Plural Group to last Tuesday by arguing that this decree contravenes the Constitution and substantially modified equity in the electoral exercise.

This Thursday, the appeal was accepted by the Supreme Court, which gives a period of six calendar days for the notification to the Chamber of Deputies, Senators and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to take effect.

On Tuesday, the senators of the PAN, PRI and PRD, through a statement in which they reported the requested resource, recalled that on March 28, andl “TEPJF declared said decree of interpretation inapplicable and pointed out that ‘not make an authentic interpretation of the concept (government propaganda), but an exception is established to the prohibition of dissemination of government propaganda during the development of a process of revocation of mandate, which is in violation of the prohibition provided for in the general constitution itself'”

Due to the above, the senators considered that the declaration of the TEPJF responded to the reason that the legislators considered that this decree was inappropriate.

With this action, the legislators seek to strengthen the rule of law and respect for the principles of equity in electoral contests.