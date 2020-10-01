Highlights: Supporters angry over not having the name of MP KP Yadav on the inscription plaque

Allegations of Yadav community, MP being insulted at the behest of Scindia

Supporters of MP made special strategy to defeat BJP in Bamori

Mahendra Singh Sisodia is a BJP candidate from Bamori, the state’s Panchayat Minister and pro-Scindia supporter

fold.

By-elections are to be held on November 3 in Bamori assembly constituency of Guna district in MP, whose code of conduct has also come into force. Just before the Code of Conduct came into force, Bhoomi Poojan of two roads took place in Bhadora village of Bamori, which is now becoming a living place for the BJP. The absence of the name of local MP KP Yadav on the inscription plaque of Bhoomipujan has led to his supporters Yadav community opening a front against BJP and Jyotiraditya Scindia. People of the community have alleged that Guna-Shivpuri MP is being deliberately insulted in BJP’s programs due to politics. The Yadav community has announced to gear up against it to defeat the BJP candidate from Bamori and the state Panchayat Minister Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia in the upcoming assembly elections.

Let us know that Jyotiraditya Scindia was the Congress candidate from Guna in the last Lok Sabha election. He was defeated by KP Yadav as BJP candidate, but Scindia has now joined BJP. His supporters believe that the MP is being repeatedly insulted at the behest of Scindia.

Earlier, during the foundation stone laying in Jamra village, the name of the MP was not on the inscription plaque. His name was added after supporters protested. But now his name has once again disappeared from the inscription plaque. In addition to Panchayat Minister Sisodia, the plaque was also mentioned in the name of District President Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, Guna MLA Gopilal Jatav and Sarpanch Secretary. Supporters of the MP alleged that Scindia supporters deliberately got Yadav’s name cut off with the intention of insulting him.

Mandsaur: BJP workers climbed on Kamal Nath’s car with black flag, former CM promised loan waiver again

The supporters and the Yadav community, hurt by the insult of the MP, are now openly raising their voices against the BJP. Supporters and community brothers say that they have devised a strategy to defeat the pro-Scindia pro-Mahendra Singh Sisodia in the Bamori assembly by-election. Apart from the Yadav community, they will also appeal to meeting people not to vote for the minister, going from village to village. At the same time, they will also demand unbiased investigation of the issues of illegal encroachment on forest land by Sisodia, hooliganism, breakup in district works, use of substandard construction material, etc.

MP By-Election 2020: What are the equations being created in Agar assembly constituency

The minister has openly opposed the entire assembly constituency. A few days ago, Sisodia tried to satisfy the society by gathering strong leaders of the Yadav community, but now the supporters have started mobilizing against the BJP and especially Scindia, once again insulting the MP.