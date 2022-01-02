Scifi | Going through science stories is relieving: in October, only an October alien attack is expected

Journalist Marko Junkkari went through the sci-fi novels and films he read and watched at a young age. Google made sure that the sci-fi stories in no way predict a particularly bad start to the year.

One the nasty side of aging is that every time this age changes, it feels like stepping into a science fiction movie.

From the year 2022 come to mind androids, cyborgs and other killer robots, as well as space travel, artificial intelligence, time machines and the destruction of humanity. Such considerable dystopia, or horror, of the society of the future in science fiction stories is usually postponed. So in the movies and books I read and watched in my youth in the 1980s and 1990s.

In many of those stories, the structures of society were destroyed by a natural disaster or climate change. It could also be due to a pandemic, economic inequality, technological disengagement, or an attack by space aliens.

Well, the aliens haven’t been seen yet, but otherwise those horror images envisioned in the last millennium feel very familiar. And interestingly, many of these gloomy visions for the future are set for the 2020s.

Supervisor Ridley Scottin published in 1982 Blade Runner will take place in 2019 in Los Angeles. Arnold Schwarzeneggerin starred movie The Running Man – Run or die (1987), on the other hand, ranks in 2025. It reports on economic inequality and police violence, among other things.

Author Bruce Sterlingin published in 1988 Islands in the Net novel tells how in 2023 a few global giants will rule the world through an information network like the internet. Businesses get all the information they need about citizens through data from smartwatches and other wearable devices.

TerminatorIn (1985), the world will be ruled in 2029 by a supercomputer called Skynet.

Science fiction stories, of course, tell the most about the moment they were made. Although the stories are placed far into the future, they understandably emphasize themes that are current at the time they are made.

And it is logical in itself that the visions for the future made in the 1980s and 1990s will be in the 2020s. It was so far away at the time of the act that the artist was able to use his creativity and vision. At the same time, however, the artist might have thought that 30-40 years were so close that readers and viewers of the works would probably still be alive then and in due course get to see how the visions come true.

So it could be assumed that science fiction films and books now released in the early 2020s would take place around the 2050s or 2060s. Certainly this is the case – but a special exception to this is the Marvel films, which take place more or less in modern times.

For example, it had its premiere in 2019 Avengers: Endgame The film begins in 2018 but then jumps to 2023. And from there, quantum technology is used to jump back to the past until 2012.

Good however, the beginning of 2022 is promised by the fact that quite a few of the classic science fiction productions of the 1980s and 1990s fall exactly into 2022. Google actually found only a few examples.

Martin Campbellin directed in 1994 No Escape – Escape from the Absolute tells of the dystopian prisons of 2022. Published in 1993 Time Runner There is nothing to mention about the film other than that it starred Star Wars an actor familiar from movies Mark Hamill.

And that space aliens are attacking Earth on October 6, 2022.