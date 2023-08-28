Clean Rome with help from Scientology Volunteer Ministers





Rome Saturday 26 AUGUST, new appointment for Scientology Volunteer Ministers (abbreviated VM) who continued the redevelopment of two areas of the city by collecting 13 bags of all types of waste and 97 glass bottles

The activity of the VMs began in the morning in the Casalotti area of ​​Rome, in Via della Maglianella, where the walls along the street were cleaned of graffiti and various writings

Waste collection continued in the afternoon in the Viale dei Giusti area of ​​the Farnesina

In this area there are always caravans that create a large amount of all kinds of waste; this week, among other things, a helmet and a baseball bat were also found

Passers-by warmly greeted i VM in appreciation for the work done

“We always thank the AMA managers of the XIII and XV Municipalities and the Councilor Cinzia Giardini of the XIII Municipality for their support and collaboration” says the spokesperson Mario Caradonna

The activities of the VMs are now a weekly routine in Rome and in many other Italian cities such as: Milan where the various stations are cleaned, Turin, Padua, Pordenone, Monza etc as well as aid in the rescue in areas affected by disasters, among the latest Romagna Forlì, and Baldonecchia

The Volunteer Minister (VM) Program was launched more than thirty years ago in response to an appeal made by L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology “If one dislikes: crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, can do something to remedy it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bringing conscience, kindness, love, freedom from suffering, instilling trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

For anyone who wants A CLEAN CITY, the next appointment is for SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 2nd

