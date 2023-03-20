Berlin. Humanity still has one chance, almost the last, to prevent the worst future damage from climate change, a panel of senior United Nations scientists warned on Monday.

But doing so requires rapidly reducing carbon dioxide pollution and the burning of fossil fuels by almost two-thirds by 2035, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said. The UN chief said it more bluntly, calling for an end to exploration for new fossil fuels and for rich countries to stop using coal, oil and gas by 2040.

“Humanity walks on thin ice — and that ice melts quickly,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. “Our world needs climate action on all fronts—everything, everywhere, all at once.”

Stepping up his call for action on fossil fuels, Guterres called not only for “no new coal” but also to phase out its use in rich countries by 2030 and poor countries by 2040. He urged carbon dioxide-free electricity generation. in the developed world by 2035, which means gas-fired power plants will also disappear.

That date is key because nations must soon suggest targets for pollution reductions by 2035, under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. After a contentious debate, the UN scientific panel calculated and reported that to stay below the With the warming limit set in Paris, the world needs to cut 60% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, compared to 2019, adding a new target not previously mentioned in the six reports issued since 2018.

“The choices and actions implemented in this decade will have impacts for thousands of years,” says the report, which considers climate change to be “a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet.”

Aditi Mukherji, co-author of the report and a water scientist, stressed that “we are not on the right track, but it is not too late.”

“Our intention is really a message of hope and not the end of the world,” he said.