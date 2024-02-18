Scientists warn of threat to global food security from locusts

Increasingly frequent locust invasions due to global warming threaten global food security, warned Singaporean and Chinese scientists Xinyue Liu, Dongxiao Zhang, Xiaogang He in article for the scientific journal Science Advances.

According to the material, an increase in average temperatures and an increase in precipitation will create conditions favorable for the pest in areas atypical for invasions and will worsen the situation in traditional “hot spots” in Africa and South Asia. Researchers suggest that the pest's range will continue to expand even with active efforts to combat carbon emissions.

At the same time, insects are increasingly “attacking” several countries remote from each other at the same time, for example, India and Morocco, which poses a destructive threat to the whole world. Africa and South Asia are important breadbaskets for the world, and simultaneous locust outbreaks could lead to severe crop failures that threaten global food security. A swarm of locusts covering about one square kilometer contains 80 million insects and is capable of eating enough crops to feed 35 thousand people in a day.