The emergence and development of artificial intelligence (AI) can threaten humanity with a catastrophe. This was pointed out by the British scientist Stuart Russell in a commentary to the newspaper The Timespublished May 13th.

According to the scientist, uncontrolled developments in the field of AI have led to such progress that researchers did not even expect. At the same time, according to Russell, humanity made a mistake at the very beginning of development, not clearly deciding what exactly this intelligence was needed for.

The scientist also pointed out the likelihood that in the future AI may begin to resist human attempts to control it. Therefore, according to Russell, if it is not possible to control the development of AI, then developments in this area must be stopped.

“The stakes can no longer be higher. If we do not control our own civilization, then we lose the right to vote on our future existence, ”the scientist emphasized.

He suggested that in the next ten years, a universal AI will appear, which will be able to solve any task subject to a person, while a real threat to the very existence of mankind can be created. So, for example, when solving problems related to climate change, AI may well find that the best way out is to rid the planet of people.

Experts in various fields have already spoken about the dangers of AI more than once.

Earlier, in April, Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that neural networks could become dangerous for humanity, at the moment no one really knows what they are capable of.

In the same month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted that the introduction of AI into everyday life would greatly increase the scale of disinformation. In his opinion, the rapid development of AI will provoke the growth of fake information. He added that society needs to adapt to technology.

At the end of March, the American bank Goldman Sachs released a report according to which about 300 million people around the world could be left without work due to the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.

In the same month, businessmen Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak expressed their concern about the rapid pace of development of neural networks. They signed an open letter calling for the suspension of artificial intelligence (AI) training. This is due to large-scale studies that have shown that AI systems with human-like intelligence can pose serious risks to humanity.