Specialists of the non-profit organization Access to Medicine Foundation, headquartered in the Netherlands, found that the Nipah virus can provoke an outbreak of infection at any time. Writes about it The guardian with reference to the study.

The Nipah virus was detected among pig farmers living on the Nipah River (Malaysia), in connection with which it received this name. Its carriers in the wild are fruit-eating flying foxes from the order of fruit bats.

The virus is transmitted to humans from animals or through contaminated food, such as dates. It is also possible to get sick after contact with an infected person.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah can be asymptomatic and cause encephalitis and cerebral edema. The mortality rate from the virus can be 40–75%. At the same time, there is no cure for it yet.

To prevent the spread of infection, WHO recommends minimizing contact of bats with date palm juice and other food products. Fruit should be thoroughly washed and peeled, and date milk should be boiled.

Contact with infected people and animals is possible using personal protective equipment.

On January 3, it became known that the microbiologist from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Jean-Jacques Muembe-Tamfum, who was the first to detect the Ebola virus 44 years ago, warned that a new deadly disease could appear in his country.

Then the ex-head of Rospotrebnadzor, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko noted that WHO needs to pay attention to the statement of Muembe-Tamfum. He noted that the check is needed to prevent the emergence of various fantasies in people about the disease and not to sow panic.