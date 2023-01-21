German geologists have warned of an increased risk of landslides in parts of the Aar Valley, an area devastated by floods in 2021, in western Germany.

Wadi R witnessed catastrophic floods in the summer of 2021 following heavy rains, killing 134 people. A flash flood began in the upper reaches of the Aare River and reached the mouth of the Rhine hours later, destroying some 9,000 buildings, as well as roads and bridges.

Geologists at the University of Mainz are now using aerial imagery from specialized drones to map the site and create better digital topography models for the R Valley.

Geologist Frieder Entzmann said in statements to the German News Agency (dpa) that they are seeking to identify places where there could be a risk of more landslides if the river flooded again in the future, which could save lives.

Entsman pointed out that the risks of landslides are increasing in the region, and this is likely due to the increase in construction work and climate change, explaining that large fluctuations in temperature and humidity as a result of climate change may lead to moving more rocks on the slopes, and may lead to large movements of them.