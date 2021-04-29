American scientists have warned that the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine causes long-term neurological damage, including the deadly diseases of Alzheimer’s and Lou Gehrig’s. Study published by in Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Experts have found that the COVID-19 drug can cause prion-related diseases, which are neurodegenerative diseases that damage the brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At the same time, the document indicates that the current RNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved in the US by emergency order without extensive long-term safety testing.

Scientists believe that mRNA changes human DNA forever. The genetically modified proteins used in Pfizer are integrated into the human genome and remain there forever. That is, if a person was injected with this drug, then there is no turning back, the researchers emphasized.

The US also began inoculating the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.