The US Medical Services issued a recommendation that monkeypox should be vaccinated with one of two drugs developed against blackpox. These are the French vaccine ACAM2000 and the Danish JYNNEOS. Queues are already lining up behind them, Izvestia learned.

For the United States, vaccination is relevant – an emergency has been declared in the country due to an outbreak of monkeypox, more than 11 thousand patients are sick. There are already 31 thousand infected in the world, so the issue of vaccination may be raised in a number of other countries. So far, this does not concern Russia – only one patient has been registered for all the time.

Nevertheless, Izvestia figured out how safe smallpox drugs are, under what conditions mass vaccination should be carried out, and whether Russia has its own modern developments in this area.

The ACAM2000 vaccine contains a live vaccinia virus that retains the ability to replicate, that is, create offspring with the help of host cells. Thanks to this, the vaccine gives good immunity from infection. However, as follows from the electronic drug database rxlist.com, it is accompanied by severe side effects in 10% of patients.

JYNNEOS also contains live vaccinia virus, but it lacks the ability to replicate, which limits the ability of this microorganism to cause complications in tissues distant from the vaccination site. But studies published on the rxlist.com website show that serious side effects occur in an average of 1.5% of those who receive the drug, that is, 3 people for every 200 vaccinated. At the same time, 1.3% of patients, that is, one out of 77, have complications associated with the work of the heart.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Accidental Infusion: Monkeypox Vaccinations Cause Heart Complications”