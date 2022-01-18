Scientists have warned that planetary-scale geoengineering schemes aimed at combating global warming are potentially dangerous. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.

According to experts, even if the release of billions of sulfur particles will reduce the flow of sunlight to the Earth’s surface, the negative consequences may outweigh the benefits. Solar geoengineering cannot be effectively controlled, which is why experts have called on governments and the UN to prevent it from being used as a climate policy option.

Although the nations of the world have committed under the Paris Agreement to limit the rise in Earth’s surface temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, climatologists say that this threshold will be exceeded within a decade. The reason for this will be the inability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is why some politicians and scientists are calling for the use of solar geoengineering, which will “darken” the atmosphere. Even small amounts of sulfur particles have the potential to significantly slow down warming.

However, such interference could disrupt the monsoon rains that affect the water levels in the Amazon, as well as agriculture in South Asia and West Africa. In addition, a “cancellation shock” is possible, where the cessation of particle emission causes a significant increase in temperature. This method does not prevent the growth of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which can cause changes in the chemical composition of the oceans, which exchange gases with the air envelope.

Less controversial methods include the bleaching of roofs and road surfaces, and the lightening of crop leaves through genetic modification.