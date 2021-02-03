The University of Greenwich (UK) conducted a study to find out the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 on board an aircraft. In the event of the most unfavorable development of the situation during a 12-hour flight, 99.6% of economy class passengers and 50% of those flying in business class can catch the virus, scientists say.

The mathematical model they developed takes into account the difference between the arrangement of business and economy class cabins, the power of the aircraft ventilation system, the degree of ventilation of passengers’ lungs, the amount of coronavirus emitted by one infected person per unit of time, and much more.

For passengers on a two-hour flight flying in economy class, the maximum probability of infection reaches 60.2%. This means that if there are 75 passengers in the cabin, at least 45 of them will be infected. For comparison: the maximum probability of infection for business class passengers will be 10.9%, that is, out of 50 passengers no more than five to six people will be infected.

After six hours of flight, the likelihood of infection increases significantly.

