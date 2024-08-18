Scientists: A 9-point earthquake could hit Kamchatka in the next two days

An earthquake of up to 9 points may occur in Kamchatka in the next two days. This was warned by members of the general council of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, reports TASS.

Scientists believe that the 7.1 magnitude tremors recorded early Sunday morning local time 118 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky could be a foreshock — a seismic event followed by a stronger one. The next powerful earthquake could be between 6 and 9 points.

“Within two days after the event, there remains an increased probability of a strong earthquake with a focus covering Avacha Bay, and an expected seismic effect of up to 9 points in the cities of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Elizovo, Vilyuchinsk and the village of Ust-Kamchatsk. In the future, the estimated probability of such an event will significantly decrease within several days,” seismologists believe.

They noted that the earthquake that occurred is part of an extended seismic gap, which, according to their estimates, has accumulated seismic energy that would be sufficient for an earthquake of magnitude 8.5-8.7.

Earlier it became known that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Kamchatka. Its source was located at a depth of six kilometers. According to Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, tremors with an intensity of up to 5 points should be expected in Petropavlovsk in the coming days.