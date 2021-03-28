Scientists at the Eunice Kennedy Schrafer National Institute for Children’s Health and Human Development have warned against drinking coffee during pregnancy, as research suggests it could lead to future health problems for the baby. They shared their findings on website institute.

During the experiment, scientists examined the data of more than two thousand women who were at 8-13 weeks of pregnancy. One group was allowed to drink half a cup of coffee a day, the other did not use caffeine.

It turned out that children born to women from the first group were 66 grams lighter than those who refused the drink.

A smaller baby at birth could expose the baby in adulthood to problems with obesity, heart disease and diabetes, scientists said.

It is noted that even a small intake of caffeine during pregnancy can lead to delays in intrauterine development of the fetus.

“So far, our results indicate that it would be prudent to limit or eliminate caffeinated beverages during pregnancy,” said Dr. Grantz.

