Antarctica-. Conspiracy theorists tend to believe that there is always a truth behind the truth, one of those issues, oddly enough, is the Antarctica, where scientists made a very important discovery for the future.

The investigator john priscufrom Montana State University has been studying the area for decades, his first big find was in 1999, when found microbial organisms 3,600 meters under the Antarctic ice.

Years later, in 2013, he was the leader of the WISSARD expedition on Lake Whillans, hidden hundreds of meters under the ice.

This time the researchers found microbial life that according to the study, has little connection to that existing on Earth.

Does this mean they are extraterrestrials or aliens? No, it refers to the fact that their living conditions are so complicated to understand that until a few years ago experts in the field considered them impossible.

What has been recently found is important for humanity, because in this way we can begin to understand life in environments other than our planet.

Astronomers, biologists, and other professionals of the old school argue time and time again that life outside Earth is not so likely because of the need for certain very specific characteristics to be met.

Discoveries like today’s literally open the panorama to other worlds, apparently the conditions for at least microorganisms to develop do not necessarily have to be present to the letter.

What did scientists discover in Antarctica?

We are in 2023 and Homo sapiens-sapiens have relatively little with the attention focused on modern technology, up to this point it is still impressive to find beings with organic functions like the ones you will read about below.

Researchers found unicellular microorganisms in Antarctica that were classified within the kingdom of Archaeabut, what are the Archaea?

They are species that stay alive by converting gases such as ammonium and methane into energy, they do not have a nucleus or internal membranous organelles, yet they are different from bacteria. They are able to withstand high and/or very low temperatures.

Their characteristics have led them to be used in biotechnology in processes such as water purification and biogas production.