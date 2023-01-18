Since the time of Benjamin Franklin, we’ve been looking for ways to control, or at least deflect, lightning. The most common method to divert lightning today is the lightning rod, but the technology suffers from a major limitation: the protection zone offered by the pole extends approximately to the height of the pole.

Using lasers to guide the beam’s path can create much larger zones of protection. Scientists first tried to control the path of a beam with a laser in 1999. Now, scientists are reporting the first successful demonstration of laser-guided beams.

The photos of one of the experiments speak for themselves:

Why does it work?

The power of a very large laser breaks the atmosphere itself, creating a path for the beam. The laser fires pulses of light instead of a continuous beam. Each pulse carries approximately one terawatt – a million million watts – of instantaneous energy. This amount of energy can only be delivered for a very small amount of time, about a picosecond or a millionth of a millisecond. You can imagine a sci-fi laser blaster: the pulse is a moving line segment, fired into the air. (The burst is about a millimeter long, would blur motion into a beam in our eyes, and is made of infrared photons, so don’t imagine it too literally.)

The pulse’s enormous power slows down the speed of light in the air through which it travels. This is a non-linear optical process: jargon for an effect that is only observed at extremely high light intensities, such as a powerful laser pulse. The power density in the pulse increases as the pulse decreases, increasing the effect and creating a feedback loop. The laser pulse undergoes self-focusing: the air itself acts as an increasingly strong lens, continually reducing the laser power into a more intense pulse. This continues until the air is ionized: the atoms and their electrons are separated, forming the plasma. Electrons released in the plasma neutralize the focus.

For a brief period, the laser’s autofocus and electron blur balance each other out, forming a plasma filament along the path of the pulse. Eventually, the pulse energy is dissipated and the autofocusing process drops out, closing the filament tube. The filaments created in this experiment were approximately 30 m – about 100 feet – or more in length.

Along the length of the filament, the unfortunate air molecules hit by the pulse are stripped of electrons and then released into the surrounding atmosphere. The filament collapses in perhaps a nanosecond, but leaves behind an altered tube of air that remains for a relatively long time: approximately one millisecond. Inside the tube, some combination of lower air density and higher electron density seems to provide an attractive path for electron flow.

Having established the tempting path for lightning to travel, environmental conditions must then conspire to send that lightning. The team installed the laser at the foot of a telecommunications tower on top of a mountain in Switzerland. They aimed the beam from the ground next to the turret, passing just above the tip of the turret at a slight angle. The Swiss site experiences around 100 lightning strikes a year, nearly all of which are upwards, bouncing off the tip of the tower into the sky.

Running the laser during thunderstorms, the research team observed at least a dozen electrical discharges that did not follow the path of the laser, along with four upward discharges that started at the tip of the tower, attached to the filament, and then moved up along the filament. before downloading. in the cloud above. A coup was captured – in the images above – by cameras. The remaining flashes were confirmed by the emission of very high frequency (VHF) radio waves and X-rays emitted along the beam’s path. VHF emissions can be triangulated by two measuring antennas, mapping and timing the beam path to create a convincing case that the beam travels along the laser path. Pictures sell the story, but VHF maps are the hard data.