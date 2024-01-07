Scientists use AIl to screen new drugs against malaria

Promising compounds were identified and tested by a group that brings together researchers from Unicamp, USP and UFG

With the help of AI (Artificial Intelligence), researchers from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), USP (University of São Paulo) and UFG (Federal University of Goiás) identified medicines already approved for use in humans, or in the clinical study phase , which have potential action against the malaria parasite.

The aim of the work published in the magazine ACS Omega it was the Plasmodium falciparum, a species responsible for the most serious cases of malaria in the country. According to the authors, the use of computational tools can facilitate the discovery of drugs against the parasite, which has the capacity to quickly develop resistance.

Malaria is one of the main public health challenges in tropical and subtropical regions, causing almost 250 million cases every year worldwide. In the absence of an efficient and definitive vaccine against the disease, treatment includes a combination of medications that act at different stages of the disease's life cycle. P. falciparum to avoid resistance, which is common.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need to identify new drugs”said Carolina Horta Andrade, study coordinator and lead researcher at LabMol (Drug Planning and Molecular Modeling Laboratory) at UFG and collaborator at the Unicamp Biology Institute.

With this objective in mind, scientists used a computational strategy to search and select targets and molecules. “This is what we call drug repositioning, that is, finding new uses among drugs that are already approved for use in humans or that are in the clinical stage of development”explains Horta.

The 1st step of the study, which included support from Fapesp, was a transcriptome analysis [conjunto de moléculas de RNA expressas pelos genes] of the parasite in different phases of its life cycle – asexual in the blood, gametocytes in the liver and sexual in the insect vector. The objective of this step was to identify protein-coding genes that were highly expressed in more than one stage. 674 genes were found, of which 409 are considered essential for the survival of the parasite, according to data from the PlasmoDBgenus biological database Plasmodium.

Scientists then searched for these genes individually in the repository Therapeutic Target Database, finding 300 bioactive compounds associated with 147 of them. The drugs were checked one by one with the “Chemical Checker” tool, which allows the search for similar compounds. This type of analysis consists of comparing the molecular structures of the parasite's compounds and genes and discovering whether there is compatibility.

We reached 75 known compounds and 1,557 similar ones, totaling 1,632 with potential bioactivity – predicted as active and inactive by AI models previously developed at LabMol. Of these, 2 were selected –NVP_HSP990 and silvestrol aglycone– and their reactions were experimentally evaluated.

Tests in vitro

The 2 selected compounds were tested both on strains of P. falciparum 3D7 (chloroquine-sensitive strain) and the multidrug-resistant strain Dd2. Both showed potent inhibitory activity against the parasite in the asexual blood stage. Additionally, silvestrol aglycone, which is derived from a natural product, the tropical tree Aglaia foveolata, exhibited low cytotoxicity in mammalian cells, transmission blocking potential and inhibitory activity comparable to that of established antimalarials. It must now be tested in other life stages of the parasite.

“These drugs, naturally, still need to be tested in animal models, in vivo, so that their efficacy and safety are guaranteed and, in the future, they can be part of clinical trials in humans”says Horta. “But the results are very promising in the sense that we have options for chemical compounds that can move forward and show that the use of computational tools and artificial intelligence can accelerate drug discovery – especially for a neglected tropical disease.”

Potential allies

“Now with the use of AI, in silico [simulação computacional] has been undergoing fantastic progress, but it is always important to remember that in order to discover and validate new molecules, an effort is also necessary to understand their mode of action in the parasite and whether they can easily generate resistance, something that is laborious but resolving”highlights Fabio Trindade Maranhão Costa, professor at the Unicamp Biology Institute and collaborator of the study.

Costa is the coordinator of another article published in the magazine Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, which also involved virtual screening to identify new malaria treatments. The idea of ​​this second work was to use simulations with three-dimensional (3D) models of the protein structure to find inhibitors of key proteins for parasite reproduction at different stages of the life cycle – the so-called kinases.

The researchers used software to locate active compounds with this capacity and subjected them to tests in vitro with the same strains as in the previous study. The quinazoline molecule (542) showed potent activity against asexual blood stages of the parasite, with the advantage of also having a high selectivity index, that is, a solid ability to combat the disease without causing as much damage to the body.

To confirm the inhibitory effect, chemical-genetic interaction analyzes were also carried out in vivo in yeast models that express a kinase-like protein similar to that of the parasite.

With information from Fepesp Agency.