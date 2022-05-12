Washington. American physicist Frank Wilczek, Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in transforming understanding of the fundamental forces of nature, won the prestigious Templeton Prize yesterday.

In an interview before the announcement, Wilczek said the award should be a testament to the inspiring power of science at a time when scientists are coming under increasing criticism.

“In the United States, where I live, that has been evident in recent years, and an entire political party is dedicated to it. It is very unfortunate,” said this professor from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“These people say ‘I can find my own information on the Internet,’ but there would be no Internet without an understanding of quantum mechanics and science, and without all the work of engineers!” he added.

Anyone who builds such complex systems “should get some credit for it: they build bridges that generally don’t fall down and vaccines that work,” the 70-year-old physicist said.

He recognizes, however, a certain “arrogance” of scientists, who – he considers – must show patience, tolerance and honesty to convince.

Wilczek’s work includes an explanation of one of the fundamental forces of nature: the so-called “strong interaction”, which occurs between quarks, those fundamental particles that are at the heart of the atom. This discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2004, along with two other Americans: David Gross and David Politzer.

Endowed with more than $1.3 million, the Templeton Prize is one of the world’s highest individual awards, honoring those who explore the deepest aspects of the universe and the place of humanity.

“Through Wilczek’s philosophical musings, a spiritual aspect shines through,” said Heather Templeton Dill, director of the John Templeton Foundation, in a statement.

Wilczek also proposed an explanation for dark matter, which is believed to make up 80 percent of the universe, although its nature is unknown.

recent experiments

More than four decades ago, he suggested that a type of particle called an axion is the cause of dark matter, but only recent experiments have come close to proving its existence, thanks to advances in technology.

If these experiments are successful, “our understanding of the fundamental laws would be much more beautiful, and this would confirm that the universe is understandable,” he noted.

In 2020, French scientists confirmed the existence of another particle that Wilczek named in the 1980s: the anyon.

The researcher is also known for his books, including A Beautiful Question Y The Lightness of Being, as well as for his columns in The Wall Street Journal.