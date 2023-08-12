Lancet: men’s legs may change color due to long-term coronavirus

In men, due to a long coronavirus, the color of the legs may change when the body is upright. These conclusions were made by scientists from the British University of Leeds, the newspaper writes. Lancet.

“A 33-year-old man was referred to our specialist clinic because of a six-month history of rapid leg color change to purplish while standing; he stated that his legs were gradually getting heavier,” the article says.

However, according to the patient, his legs return to normal when he lies down. As specified in the material, he was previously diagnosed with “long COVID” and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. The latter is characterized by an increase in heart rate with body position.

Scientists diagnosed a man with a malfunction of the autonomic nervous system, which is associated with a long-term coronavirus infection. According to doctors, the change in the color of the legs is associated with the accumulation of venous blood.

The patient was advised to consume more fluids and salt, as well as to perform a series of physical exercises to strengthen the muscles.

In the article, scientists say that recently there is more and more evidence of a link between long-term coronavirus and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor expert Natalya Pshenichnaya said that coronavirus can be a trigger for the development of pathologies to which the body is initially predisposed. According to the physician, it is not worth hoping that everything will pass by itself over time. It is better to once again undergo a thorough examination by a doctor.