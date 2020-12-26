Protein S1, which forms the spines of the COVID-19 virus, helps it enter the human brain. Scientists from the University of Washington talked about this in an article published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

According to the researchers, the most common symptoms of coronavirus are coughing and shortness of breath, as the disease most commonly affects the lungs. In the most severe cases, patients require mechanical ventilation (ALV).

At the same time, the coronavirus sometimes leads to various neurological symptoms, from headaches to seizures and seizures, and such complications can persist for a very long time. Experts suggest that their alleged cause is the entry of the virus into the brain. However, the specific mechanisms of how this happens are not yet fully understood.

