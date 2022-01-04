Excessive free time can make a person unhappy. Swedish newspaper writes about it Dagens nyheter citing a study by American scientists.

According to a study published in the Journal of Personality Psychology and Social Psychology, a person’s well-being increases in proportion to his free time, but only up to a certain point. As it turned out, a person needs two to five hours of free time to be happy.

If a person has more free time, then the person’s psychological well-being may worsen. However, free time can be spent on productive activities, such a pastime will be beneficial.

In addition, the researchers emphasize that the constant feeling of lack of time is also bad for the emotional state of a person.

Marissa Sharif, one of the study’s authors, notes that a moderate amount of free time is the golden mean.

Earlier, in December, the Russians named the amount of wages necessary for happiness. On average, to be happy, Russian citizens need to earn 178 thousand rubles a month. Men need more money than women: 203 thousand versus 155 thousand rubles.