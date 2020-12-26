A new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK may become more dangerous than previously known, reports MedicalXpress.

These conclusions were drawn by experts from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Experts found the new strain to be 56% more infectious than the original. This feature can lead to an increase in hospital occupancy.

The day before, it was reported that the “British” strain of the coronavirus was found in eight European countries. The WHO spokesman stressed that the new mutation of the virus is likely to circulate among younger citizens, so he urged everyone to remain vigilant, maintain social distance and wear personal protective equipment.