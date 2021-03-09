People who work night shifts are more likely to face one of the cancers due to a violation of the circadian rhythm. This is stated in a study by scientists from the University of Washington, published in a scientific journal JPR…

“Gene expression is significantly altered by the disruption of the circadian rhythms that regulate critical processes in the human body. This damages DNA and activates the growth of malignant tumors, ”the study says.

The scientific experiment involved volunteers forced to work the night shift, as well as those who work only during the day. In the first group of subjects, more DNA damage was recorded, and their leukocytes were more vulnerable to radioactive radiation, American scientists noted.

The results of the experiment showed that night work really has an impact on the development of malignant tumors. Thanks to this study, scientists were able to confirm the assumption that disruption of a person’s biological clock alters the expression of certain genes that provide protection against cancer, added one of the study’s authors, Jason McDermott.

